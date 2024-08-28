Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have partnered with Newtownabbey-based charity Listening Ear to develop 3D videos for use on virtual reality headsets as an aid for those impacted by poor mental health.

The videos and headsets will allow service users to view in 3D with the sounds of a venue relevant to them. This will allow the service user to be placed in a situation that could impact them, while being physically in a safe place with a trained volunteer from Listening Ear, or a qualified mental health counsellor.

The service user can remove themselves from the 3D scenario at any time as they are in control.

In the initial stages, Higher National Diploma (HND) Computing students on the college’s Bangor campus will be getting involved, with the hope of bringing students from the Lisburn campus on at a later stage.

Volunteers from Listening Ear will be assisting service users with the new 3D videos. (Pic: Contributed).

As part of the HND course, the students must deliver a project and this project will ensure that a practical vital resource will be developed leaving a legacy that will help people for years to come.

Youth intervention interactive videos will be another element of the 3D video and VR project. This part of the initiative will ask the participants to make choices within the video based on the scenario. These choices will show the impact and outcomes as the video progresses. The videos will include subject matter covering a range of issues including anti-social behaviour, drugs and alcohol misuse, with those behind the effort hoping that this will allow the service users to make better decisions in the future.

Commenting on the scheme, Brian Kerr, Chair of Listening Ear said: “I am excited to think of the benefits that can come from this work for both the students, our service users and Listening Ear.

"This project will provide a practical project for the HND students across several courses and Departments, where they and the college will see the practical difference that will be made to people’s lives.

"Service users using this technology will have their schools, places of employment and local venues available in 3D allowing them to be in these locations while physically being in a safe environment.

"Listening Ear gains a new cutting-edge tool developed by the young people in Northern Ireland; one which we hope will be utilized by businesses, schools, statutory bodies and individuals for years to come.

“Over the next number of months Listening Ear, SERC and the students will be contacting Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, schools, shopping centres and other venues identified by our service users seeking permission to record in these locations.”

Welcoming the collaborative project, which could support people living with conditions including PTSD, anxiety and enochlophobia, Ryan Major, Deputy Head of School computing and Engineering added: “I am very excited for our students to undertake a project that will not only help them develop real world skills, but also have a positive impact on individuals and their wellbeing.”

For more information, check out the Listening Ear Facebook page.