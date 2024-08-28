Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 400 people who were residing outside of Antrim and Newtownbbey borough got cremated at the Ballyearl crematorium in its first year, figures released by the council show.

The state-of-the-art facility, only the second crematorium in Northern Ireland, opened in June 2023, offering the latest technology services, providing the very best standard for music, visual tributes and live streaming.

All faiths are welcome to use the crematorium and services can be religious or secular. There are no burial grounds at the crematorium, but there is the ability to lay cremated remains to rest.

Detailing the number of cremations conducted at the Doagh Road facility over its first year, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “During its first year of business - June 5 2023 to June 5 2024 (inclusive), Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium conducted 959 cremations, with an average of 20 cremations taking place each week.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium. (Pic: Northern Ireland World).

A total of 442 of these cremations were from people residing outside the borough.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly commented: “Following our first year in operation, these figures are proof that Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium is providing an essential service for both local residents and families across Northern Ireland.

"With the number of cremations on the rise, the provision of this crematorium offers bereaved families more options, and a team of experienced staff to support them in a very difficult and emotional time.”

Up until last year, Roselawn Crematorium in south Belfast was the only crematorium operating across Northern Ireland.

The Newtownabbey-based facility has offered more choice for people wishing to be cremated, as well as providing more capacity across the country.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council stated: “It is beneficial to have another local authority providing this service and we have worked closely with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, especially leading up to its opening.

"Waiting times vary throughout the year, which has always been the case at Roselawn. We experience more pressure and longer waiting times in autumn and winter. We offer 16 slots a day, and demand fluctuates with the seasons. We will assess future impacts, and having additional capacity in NI will offer more choices.”