Children from St Mary's Primary School plan their own school garden with help from Portadown Wellness Centre
Children from St Mary’s Primary School in Derrytrasna have been learning to create their very own garden with the help of Portadown Wellness Centre.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Alan McDowell from Portadown Wellness Centre explained he had been working with the school ‘to support them plan and develop their very own school garden’.
Principal Una McAlinden said: “Mr McDowell has been working closely with the school on this project. We have been educating the children on soil and plant growth and demonstrated how to arrange plants.
"The children have been really enthusiastic towards this project following our educational trip to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.”
Page 1 of 1