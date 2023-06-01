Register
Children from P5 and P6 at St Mary's Primary School, Derrytransa get to grips with gardening with a little help from Portadown Wellness Centre's Alan McDowell.
Children from P5 and P6 at St Mary's Primary School, Derrytransa get to grips with gardening with a little help from Portadown Wellness Centre's Alan McDowell.

Children from St Mary's Primary School plan their own school garden with help from Portadown Wellness Centre

Children from St Mary’s Primary School in Derrytrasna have been learning to create their very own garden with the help of Portadown Wellness Centre.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

Alan McDowell from Portadown Wellness Centre explained he had been working with the school ‘to support them plan and develop their very own school garden’.

Principal Una McAlinden said: “Mr McDowell has been working closely with the school on this project. We have been educating the children on soil and plant growth and demonstrated how to arrange plants.

"The children have been really enthusiastic towards this project following our educational trip to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.”

Alan McDowell from Portadown Wellness Centre with children from St Mary's Primary School, Derrytransa. He was helping ‘to support them plan and develop their very own school garden’

1. Learning about flowers

Alan McDowell from Portadown Wellness Centre with children from St Mary's Primary School, Derrytransa. He was helping ‘to support them plan and develop their very own school garden’ Photo: Contributed

P6 and P7 pupils from St Mary's Primary School, Derrytrasna helping plant some flowers as part of a project to enhance their gardening skills organised by Portadown Wellness Centre.

2. Enjoying the flower planting

P6 and P7 pupils from St Mary's Primary School, Derrytrasna helping plant some flowers as part of a project to enhance their gardening skills organised by Portadown Wellness Centre. Photo: Contributed

Pupils from St Mary's Primary School, Derrytransa were getting a helping hand from Portadown Wellness Centre to plan and develop their very own school garden.

3. Creating their own school garden

Pupils from St Mary's Primary School, Derrytransa were getting a helping hand from Portadown Wellness Centre to plan and develop their very own school garden. Photo: Contributed

Alan McDowell from Portadown Wellness Centre with children from P2 and P3 at St Mary's Primary School, Derrytransa. He was helping ‘to support them plan and develop their very own school garden’.

4. Young helpers in the garden

Alan McDowell from Portadown Wellness Centre with children from P2 and P3 at St Mary's Primary School, Derrytransa. He was helping ‘to support them plan and develop their very own school garden’. Photo: Contributed

