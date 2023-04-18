Children get on their bikes and gain confidence thanks to the South Eastern Health Trust

Cycling Proficiency sessions were recently hosted by the Travel Team in the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust for children of staff members, to build their confidence and teach them about road and bike safety.

Senior Manager of Security, Richard Knight, Assistant Director of Patient Experience, Jeff Thompson and Operational Manager of Patient Experience, Fiona Savage, alongside children and Sustran instructors

Staff from across the South Eastern Trust area were given the opportunity to sign up their children aged eight years old and above, to take part in the National Standard Cycling Training Levels 1 and 2, hosted by the national cycling charity, Sustrans.

The training sessions were held over three days at the Ulster Hospital. Lessons included how to use the gears, brakes and control their bicycles, as well as learning more about road safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the success of the sessions, Assistant Director of Patient Experience, Jeff Thompson said, “Nurturing our children to cycle safely and proficiently is an important life skill which enhances our wider population health and may also prevent avoidable accidents.

Sustran instructors with children completing Level 1 of their National Standard Cycling Training

"I am really thrilled that the South Eastern Trust has partnered with Sustrans over the Easter holidays to provide this enjoyable and worthwhile course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cycling with proficiency empowers our children and their parents to have confidence to take healthy choices and lead more active lives.

"These sessions will be of great benefit enabling children to cycle to school safely, encouraging cycling with parents or carers, or purely for the enjoyment of going out to play with friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement