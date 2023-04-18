Children get on their bikes and gain confidence thanks to the South Eastern Health Trust

Staff from across the South Eastern Trust area were given the opportunity to sign up their children aged eight years old and above, to take part in the National Standard Cycling Training Levels 1 and 2, hosted by the national cycling charity, Sustrans.
The training sessions were held over three days at the Ulster Hospital. Lessons included how to use the gears, brakes and control their bicycles, as well as learning more about road safety.
Commenting on the success of the sessions, Assistant Director of Patient Experience, Jeff Thompson said, “Nurturing our children to cycle safely and proficiently is an important life skill which enhances our wider population health and may also prevent avoidable accidents.
"I am really thrilled that the South Eastern Trust has partnered with Sustrans over the Easter holidays to provide this enjoyable and worthwhile course.
“Cycling with proficiency empowers our children and their parents to have confidence to take healthy choices and lead more active lives.
"These sessions will be of great benefit enabling children to cycle to school safely, encouraging cycling with parents or carers, or purely for the enjoyment of going out to play with friends.
“I hope this will be the first of many more days we can offer Cycle Proficiency training and would encourage everyone to cycle more often.”