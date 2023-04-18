Egg-cellent Easter treats for Ulster Hospital patients thanks to generous Jasmine

Patients in the Ulster Hospital were in for a treat this Easter period as a generous number of Easter eggs and treats were donated.

Thirteen year old Jasmine Walker, from Dundonald, donated an amazing 210 chocolate eggs to the Children’s Unit and the Paediatric Assessment & Treatment Unit (PATU) in the Emergency Department, Ulster Hospital.

Jasmine started off this wonderful tradition seven years ago, when she was just six years old after asking her mum, Margaret if the Easter Bunny delivered Easter eggs to all of the sick children in hospital.

She then decided from there that she wanted to start collecting and donating eggs to the local hospitals, to be able to give sick children something to enjoy over Easter.

Jasmine Parker and her donation of eggs with Health Play Specialist, Sharon Pauley

This year Jasmine set herself the target of donating 2000 eggs however she managed to collect and donate an amazing 2307 Easter eggs exceeding her original target. Jasmine delivered Easter eggs to a total of eight hospitals across Northern Ireland and also to the Children’s Hospice.

Jasmine said, “No matter how many eggs I am able to donate, I know that this little treat will give children who are in hospital a smile and it makes me happy knowing that someone somewhere will appreciate these donations.”

Another kind donation of Easter treats was made by Kirkwoods Funeral Directors in Newtownards to the Paediatric Unit in the Ulster Hospital. These treats were given to children, young people and their families spending Easter in hospital as well as providing cupcakes for staff to enjoy, to recognise the amazing care that they provide.

Kirkwoods’ Funeral Director, Jonathan Morrison and Business Leader, Tracy Pilson, Health Play Specialist, Sharon Pauley and Kirkwoods’ Funeral Arranger, Janine Watton.

Health Play Specialist, Sharon Pauley who accepted the donations on behalf of the Paediatric Unit, added, “I want to give my thanks to both Jasmine and Kirkwoods Funeral Directors for thinking of us here in the Paediatric Unit and for these wonderful donations of Easter eggs and treats, which we distributed throughout the Paediatric Unit and PATU.