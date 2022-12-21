Primary and Pre-school children across the South Eastern HSC Trust donned their Christmas jumpers to take part in the annual ‘Daily Mile Santa Run’ which is hosted by the Daily Mile Network.

Over 140 schools and pre-schools across the Trust area regularly take part in the Daily Mile initiative.

16 children from Ballybeen Women’s Centre Pre-school in Dundonald participated by completing their Daily Mile where they are encouraged to either walk, jog or run for at least fifteen minutes every day.

Ballybeen Pre-school Leader, Leah commented: “I knew when joining the Pre-school team that as their Leader I wanted to involve the kids in spending more time outdoors and within nature on a daily basis.

L to R: Pre-school Leader, Leah Emberson, with Kade, Molly, Amelia-Grace, and Tom get ready for the Daily Mile Santa Run

“I have observed the children’s physical wellbeing and especially their mental health soar. Their confidence, self-esteem and emotional skills have also increased, giving them a space to build on their relationships and friendships with both their friends and their teachers.

"We are so blessed to have the ability to do the Daily Mile and to be ambassadors here at Ballybeen Women’s Centre Pre-school. We could not recommend this more, especially for Pre-school aged children.”

Health Development Practitioner within the South Eastern Trust, Jayne McKillen added: "Physical activity helps with concentration and thinking skills, helps build a healthier body composition, stronger bones and muscles improving both their fine and gross motor skills, aiding balance and overall coordination, it also improves the child’s cardiovascular fitness.

Children from Ballybeen Women’s Pre-school taking part in the Daily Mile

"The Daily Mile is a great free and fun way that schools can implement the good habit of fun physical activity for their pupils which can set them up for a healthier life.”

Children from Ballybeen Women’s Pre-school taking part in the Daily Mile