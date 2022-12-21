Grateful family raise a 'giant' amount of money to thank maternity and neo-natal teams at the Ulster Hospital

Little Quinn Garside was seriously unwell when she came into the world at 9.22am on Friday September 9, 2022.

The Maternity and Neonatal teams at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald had to work swiftly to resuscitate her shortly after birth, coordinating their care to ensure the best possible outcome for Quinn and her family.

Thankfully due to the skill of the team and their determination to save her life, Quinn’s condition was stabilised, much to the relief of her very worried parents, Becki and Mark, an ice hockey player with the Belfast Giants.

Advertisement

Quinn was cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where she stayed for 11 days before being discharged home to meet her two big brothers, six year old Logan and four year old Luke, who were very excited to meet their new baby Sister.

Quinn with her Dad, Belfast Giant, Mark Garside.

Advertisement

Quinn’s proud grandmother Ali is a great supporter of charity and she decided that she would like to host an event to raise money in acknowledgment of the lifesaving work of the Maternity and Neonatal teams at the local hospital.

She started planning a Christmas Extravaganza back in October, which was held on December 10 at her home.

Advertisement

The families that attended enjoyed pony and carriage rides, a refreshment tent, a play bus for children and they were given the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs Claus who presented each child with a gift and posed for a photograph. Ballot tickets were also available to purchase, with prizes totalling over £2000 donated from local businesses in the area.

Quinn’s Dad Mark plays ice hockey for the Belfast Giants and he got the team involved in the fund raising efforts. They rallied behind their team mate, raising £1100 to go towards the charity fund.

ome From Home, Labour Ward and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staff being presented with a £6000 cheque by Ali Hill, Becki and baby Quinn Garside.

Ali was overwhelmed with the final count which totalled to an amazing £6000.

Advertisement

Thanking everyone for their support, she said, “A great effort went into this magical Christmas event, over 250 people attended on the day to help us raise this enormous amount of money.

“I am very grateful to the businesses who donated prizes and the 60 volunteers who gave up their time to help us run the event on the day.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank the staff from the Home From Home, Labour and Neonatal teams at the Ulster Hospital from the bottom of my heart for everything they did for Quinn, Becki and Mark in their time of need.

Quinn with Mum Becki.

"We could never ever repay them for the gift of life that they gave back to Quinn, who is our little treasure, but I hope they can put this money to good use in their departments.”

Advertisement

Quinn’s Mum Becki added: “Mark and I would like to also thank the staff, without them the outcome could have been so different.

“Quinn is doing so well, she is overcoming all obstacles and thriving, which is a testament to their care.

Advertisement