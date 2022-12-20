Kind-hearted Bobby uses his pocket money to cheer up children at the Ulster Hospital

Nine-year-old Bobby McManus is a very thoughtful young man whose kindness has shone through with a recent donation of toys and games that he made to the Children’s Wards at the Ulster Hospital, paid for with his own money.

Bobby was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in February this year after being admitted to the Maynard Sinclair ward, where he spent six nights.

Bobby explained his experience on the ward by saying: “I was so scared at the beginning but the Nurses and Doctors were so nice.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t believe it when they offered me games, Lego and art packs to use while I was in hospital.

Bobby McManus with members of staff from the Paediatric Diabetes Team

Advertisement

“It was great to get to do something to take my mind off not feeling well and I even made some new friends who were also diagnosed with Diabetes like me. Playing with them in hospital made me feel like I wasn’t alone.”

After being discharged home Bobby spoke to his father about doing something to thank the staff for looking after him. Bobby decided it would be a great idea to save his pocket money for the rest of the year to enable him to purchase some toys and games for the children’s wards, to help the children admitted to hospital over the Christmas period.

Advertisement

Bobby’s mother Andrea is very proud of her son’s kind gesture to help other children, she said: “We are so proud of him and his decision to do something to ease the stay of children who are admitted to hospital over Christmas by providing some toys to distract them from being scared or feeling upset.

“We are extremely grateful to the Paediatric and Diabetic teams that looked after Bobby in hospital and provided us with the necessary training and support to manage his condition at home.