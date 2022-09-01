Coleraine College ‘absolutely thrilled’ with result

The outgoing Year 12 results far superseded the outcomes of 2019, the last time that grades were awarded on the basis of external examinations, with 84% of pupils achieving at least five A*- C grades this year.

A very impressive 63% of pupils achieved at least 5 A*- C grades including English and Maths, while it was also very pleasing to note that 95% of pupils gained at least 5 A*- E grades.

A school spokesperson said: “Pupils in our Learning Support Centre also achieved fantastic outcomes in their Entry Level Qualifications, Occupational Studies and Princes Trust. Congratulations also to our top performing pupils this year who were Ellie Liken (2A*, 3A and 3 B grades), Jacob Parkhill (1A*, 4 A and 3 B grades) and Ruth Cromie (2A*, 3A, 2B and 1 C* grades). Overall 18% of pupils recorded at least 3 A*/A grades which is a magnificent achievement.

“Many Year 11 pupils sat CGSE modules in a range of subjects this summer, also obtaining excellent outcomes which will fill them with self-confidence and belief as they start their final year this September.”

Speaking about the results, Coleraine College Principal Ricky Marsh said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the excellent results achieved by our pupils this year. They have endured a tough couple of years but have shown tremendous resilience and character to come through with flying colours and they are fully deserving of this success.

“However I must also pay tribute to both the teaching and non-teaching staff at the College for their commitment, dedication and professionalism, who have supported and guided the students and helped them to reach their potential”.

