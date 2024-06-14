Coleraine Grammar School to hold fundraising 'Colour Run'
Coleraine Grammar School is to hold a Colour Run to raise funds for sports facilities.
The colourful event will be held at the Castlerock Road campus of the school on Saturday, June 22.
Register at school reception from 10.30am. Registration required 45mins before the run. Colour run entries also allow entrance to the Supercar Show.
Suitable foot wear, a white/light coloured t-shirt must be worn. Safety glasses and a race band will be provided and must be worn during the event. Full details of entry cost from EventBrite.