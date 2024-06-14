Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine Grammar School is to hold a Colour Run to raise funds for sports facilities.

The colourful event will be held at the Castlerock Road campus of the school on Saturday, June 22.

Register at school reception from 10.30am. Registration required 45mins before the run. Colour run entries also allow entrance to the Supercar Show.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...