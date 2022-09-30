Register
Coleraine schools join up for Mountsandel history project

Children from St Malachy’s and Irish Society Primary Schools in Coleraine have enjoyed a joint history project at Mountsandel recently.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:02 am
St Malachy's and Irish Society PS pupils before their trip to Mountsandel
The Primary Five pupils came together to learn some history and interesting facts about their local area, while also experiencing a feeling of community.

The children enjoyed the day and their teachers thanked The Rotary Club and Mountsandel Discovery and Heritage Group for organising the event.

The pupils were also delighted to meet the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace, who joined them.

The Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace joined the schools for the history project
