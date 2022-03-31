Contest success for NRC student

The competition, held across all four campuses of the College, is the first step in the lead up to the national WorldSkills UK competition which will take place towards the end of 2022.

Ballymena student Tiernan Da Cruz achieved the top score for his campus. The top six scoring students will move forward to the next stage, which is the regional heat and the step before the UK-wide final. WorldSkills UK is a competition-based development programme designed to enhance practical skills and knowledge taught on vocational courses by assessing an individual’s employability attributes in a competitive environment. Tiernan said: “I am really looking forward to seeing how the competition challenges my skills. I hope that taking part in the competition means my skills develop quicker and can help my with my studies at college.”

The UK national finals will see an entry of over 3,000 competitors in 64 different skill areas which is then whittled down through a series of local and regional heats with only the eight highest scoring competitors in each skills area ultimately qualifying. Tiernan and three students from NRC campuses at Coleraine, Newtownabbey and Magherafelt were awarded with Amazon vouchers by the College to mark their achievement at this stage.