Cookstown student celebrates success at Ulster University Business School’s excellence awards

Natalia Sulkowska, BSc Hons Marketing student, won the Department of Management, Leadership & Marketing Award for highest achieving first year student.

The awards, now in their thirteenth year, are an opportunity to showcase and recognise the outstanding talent in students across a range of subjects including marketing, business studies and human resource management.

A total of 27 awards were presented to top students in the class of 2023 across a variety of subjects including the Highest Achieving Final Year Student, Highest Mark On A Programme and Excellence In Placement.

Dr Donna Towe (left), BSc Hons Marketing course director and Natalia Sulkowska. Credit: Aaron McCracken

The awards were held at Ulster University’s Academy Restaurant at the Belfast Campus on Wednesday (February 28).

Speaking at the awards , Dr Mary Boyd, Head of Department, said: “It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of talent in management, leadership and marketing related programmes and what makes it even more special is that we get to recognise the achievements of our students and celebrate in our very own Academy Restaurant.

“Ulster University Business School prides itself on equipping students with the skills and knowledge to become leaders in their fields and investing in talent across a wide range of sectors. We’d like to thank our sponsors for supporting the awards, which help demonstrate our commitment to providing an important mix of academic and practical learning.”