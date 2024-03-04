First Minister Michelle O'Neill pays a surprise visit to her former primary school in Coalisland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Minister faced some tough questions from P6 pupils and also heard about their winter breakfast initiative.

Speaking after her visit Ms O’Neill said: “I want to thank Principal Sean Dillon for inviting me here today. I have visited Primate Dixon many times over the years but, today, was really special for me as I returned as First Minister.

“The P6 pupils really put me through my paces today with some excellent questions about my new role and the often damaging impact of social media and smart phones on children.

Michelle O’Neill pictured making toast with Sean Dillon, headmaster at Primate Dixon Primary School, during her visit to her former primary school. Credit: Submitted

“I was so impressed by how bright, intelligent and articulate the pupils are and how aware they are of what is happening in the world.”

During her visit, the First Minister heard about the school’s ‘Winter Toast for All’ scheme which ensures all pupils receive toast for breakfast during the winter months.

She added: “I have so many happy memories of Primate Dixon. It is so lovely to see that staff continue to nurture and develop their pupils, in the same way they did for me.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pictured with triplets Jake, Jordan and Kyle who are pupils at Primate Dixon, during her visit to her former primary school. Credit: Submitted

