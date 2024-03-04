Funding for new 3G synthetic playing pitch 'marks an exciting new chapter in the history' of Draperstown Celtic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South Derry club committee said it "marks an exciting new chapter in the history of Draperstown Celtic."

The project has been made possible because of a collaboration between government departments, governing bodies, and the club.

The funding of £389,667 from Irish FA / DCMS Grassroots Facilities Investment Fund will contribute to the building of a new full-size, floodlit Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP). This fund is supported by the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media & Sport.

Draperstown Celtic Chairman Paul McCallion (second from right) and the clubs pitch development sub committee, Ryan Lagan, John Higgins, Alice Bradley and Kevin McCullagh, mark the start of work on the clubs new floodlit 3G pitch. Credit: Submitted

The club will also have to match fund the project through various methods including fundraising schemes, donations and loans.

Currently home to Draperstown Celtic Football Club, the new AGP pitch will benefit not only the club but local schools, youth clubs, and other sporting, voluntary and community organisations.

The club are keen to ensure that the new facilities are used to their fullest potential, inspiring more people to play football, connecting people from a range of backgrounds regardless of gender, age, ability, and ethnicity, supporting a wide range of interests and abilities - from beginner to intermediate, from grassroots participation to enabling competitive pathways.

Draperstown Celtic say they are planning to connect local communities, address barriers, build community cohesion and promote health and well-being, and have already made links with local schools and clubs to support this.

Sport and physical activity play a crucial role in bringing local people together, countering inequality, creating a caring environment, and can lead to an improved quality of life for all. This new facility will be a valuable addition to the community and will provide a much-needed resource for Draperstown Celtic, local residents and organisations.

The contract for the construction and installation of the new pitch has been awarded to Haffey Sports Grounds.