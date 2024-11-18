Cookstown's Phoenix Integrated Primary & Nursery School honoured at Aware NI's Investors in Mental Health Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Tyrone school has been recognised for its 'exceptional commitment' to fostering student mental wellbeing.

Aware NI, Northern Ireland's depression charity recently hosted its third biennial Investors in Mental Health Awards.

The event, held at the Europa Hotel in Belfast and hosted by well-known television weather presenter Barra Best, saw Phoenix Integrated Primary & Nursery School in Cookstown recognised for their dedication to promoting positive mental health.

The school has not only integrated AWARE NI’s mental health programmes such as Paws b Mindfulness into their curriculum but have also maintained a consistent focus on mental health through initiatives like signposting, appointing mental health champions, and creating dedicated mental health spaces including their sensory room for pupils and staff.

Mrs Mullan received the award at Aware NI's Investors in Mental Health Awards on behalf of Phoenix Integrated and Nursery School, Cookstown. Credit: Supplied

These initiatives, which reflect the school’s commitment to creating a supportive environment prioritising student mental health through a strong pastoral care system, are truly inspiring and offer hope for a brighter future.

Launched by AWARE NI in 2020, the Investors in Mental Health Award recognises schools, workplaces, and community organisations that foster open dialogue and proactive mental health support.

Corporate partners and workplaces were also acknowledged for integrating AWARE NI's mental health programmes, such as Living Life to the Full and Mood Matters in the Workplace, and for their fundraising efforts. AWARE NI highlighted the growing importance of mental health support in workplaces, especially given that mental health issues cost UK employers an estimated £56 billion each year.

AWARE NI appreciates and values these corporate partners' efforts as they play a crucial role in promoting mental health in the workplace.