A delegation from Lough Neagh Partnership met with Members of Parliament at Westminster to discuss the future management and preservation of Lough Neagh and to widen support for its recovery.

The strategic gathering highlighted key issues including the current ecological crisis on Lough Neagh and the need for a cross-party coordinated approach to secure its future.

The Lough Neagh Partnership worked closely to arrange the event with hosts Cathal Mallaghan, MP for Mid Ulster, and Simon Hoare, MP for North Dorset. The Partnership has been funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to undertake a project aimed at examining options for preserving and protecting the unique landscape of the Lough in the long term and also exploring different forms of community ownership of the bed and soil of Lough Neagh.

Gerry Darby, Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “It is important to obtain political buy in at a UK level and to work with government and major partners to establish new management structures and a real sustainable long term landscape plan for Lough Neagh.”

Caption: Westminster Meeting: Delegation pictured at a meeting in Westminster: Gary McErlain, Chair of Lough Neagh Partnership; Michael Browne of Lough Neagh Partnership; Simon Hoare MP; Cathal Mallaghan MP; Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury; Gerry Darby of Lough Neagh Partnership; and Dr Peter Doran of Queen’s University Belfast.

Gary McErlain, Chair of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “The ownership of Lough Neagh has been a much talked about topic of conversation for many decades among local people on the shorelines of Lough Neagh. We have begun to receive wider strategic support in addressing the issues surrounding Lough Neagh and its future from elected representatives from across the north and are pleased that ‘Protecting Lough Neagh and the Environment’ is included in the Stormont Executive’s Draft Programme for Government. We have also strongly welcomed Minister Muir’s Lough Neagh Plan but we believe it is crucial to garner additional cross-party political support locally and from the UK government.

“This meeting is a critical first step towards gaining support for a sustainable ownership and management model for the Lough from the highest level of government here and internationally. We appreciate the work of the sponsors to provide us with a platform to present new ideas for the Lough’s ownership and wider management which could yield a much improved outcome for everyone involved.

“The time has never been better nor more urgent to explore a structured approach for the future of Lough Neagh. A proposed ‘Forever Lough Neagh’ initiative, inspired by the Forever Mournes project, is being explored with other major partners. This will hopefully secure the long term viability of the Lough.”

As part of this long-term vision for Lough Neagh, the team from Lough Neagh Partnership has been exploring similar community driven conservation and ownership models in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the event Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury, shared his commitment to continue to work with all stakeholders to bring positive change for the lough, to explore different community ownership models and to secure its long-term future.

He said: “The current ecological condition of the Lough is extremely shocking, and action is desperately needed. The Lough’s catchment covers approximately 43% of Northern Ireland and it provides about 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking water. It therefore impacts the lives of a huge number of people. Given its scale and the number of stakeholders involved, solutions are complex and multi-faceted.” He added it was important that they gain cross-party, cross-border support.