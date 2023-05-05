Register
Coronation trees presented to Newtownabbey schools

Over 50 primary schools from across Antrim and Newtownabbey received a special tree to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 17:35 BST

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth visited all of the schools over recent days to present the coronation trees, as well as providing each pupil with a packet of wildflower seeds and a commemorative trowel to help them grow their own garden.

Ald Ross said: “As it has been 70 years from the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, we wanted to gift something lasting to the children in the borough to commemorate the new monarch.

"It is our hope that each tree and packet of wildflower seeds planted, will provide a visible and tangible reminder of this historic occasion.”

Ald Stephen Ross pictured with pupils from Mossgrove Primary School.Ald Stephen Ross pictured with pupils from Mossgrove Primary School.
Ald Stephen Ross pictured with pupils from Mossgrove Primary School.

Cllr Smyth added: “The idea behind the wildflower seeds and coronation trees was inspired by King Charles III and his love of gardening. He has spent a lifetime championing the environment and we hope these tokens will spark a similar interest in horticulture amongst the young people in the borough.”

A spokesperson for the local authority explained: “The trees planted include the Oak, Hazel and Rowan species which will provide a valuable habitat for a wealth of insects, mammals, birds and understory plants.

“Likewise, the wildflowers will provide pollinators and insects with food from leaves, pollen, nectar, shelter and places to breed. Both of these actions support the council’s Local Biodiversity Action Plan.”

Ald Stephen Ross with staff and pupils from Hill Croft School.Ald Stephen Ross with staff and pupils from Hill Croft School.
Ald Stephen Ross with staff and pupils from Hill Croft School.
Cllr Leah Smyth pictured with pupils from Parkgate Primary School who received their seeds and trowels.Cllr Leah Smyth pictured with pupils from Parkgate Primary School who received their seeds and trowels.
Cllr Leah Smyth pictured with pupils from Parkgate Primary School who received their seeds and trowels.
Ald Stephen Ross helps pupils and staff at Carnmoney Primary School to plant their tree.Ald Stephen Ross helps pupils and staff at Carnmoney Primary School to plant their tree.
Ald Stephen Ross helps pupils and staff at Carnmoney Primary School to plant their tree.
Ald Stephen Ross pictured with pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School, Principal Mrs Griffith and their new therapy dog.Ald Stephen Ross pictured with pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School, Principal Mrs Griffith and their new therapy dog.
Ald Stephen Ross pictured with pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School, Principal Mrs Griffith and their new therapy dog.
Pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School with their Coronation trowels and wildflower seeds.Pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School with their Coronation trowels and wildflower seeds.
Pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School with their Coronation trowels and wildflower seeds.
