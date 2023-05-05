Communities the length and breadth of Northern Ireland will come together this weekend to celebrate the coronation with a series of Big Lunch events

From Carrickfergus to Bangor, Enniskillen to Bushmills, communities will be gathering to share food, friendship and fun with the Coronation Big Lunch, an idea from Eden Project made possible by National Lottery.

Coronation Big Lunch events are taking place across Northern Ireland and include street parties, galas, public picnics, fancy dress parades and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Manager at Eden Project Communities, who are behind The Big Lunch, said: “Community spirit is at the heart of this historic occasion, and we hope organisers will go on to make The Big Lunch an annual celebration of neighbourhood.

Ainsley Harriott, Ambassador to The Big Lunch and Coronation Big Lunch, is urging the people of NI to take part in a 'Big Knock' to invite neighbours to join in Coronation Big Lunch celebrations.

“With so many digging out the bunting, rustling up their favourite dishes and rallying the neighbours for a bit of craic, we’re sure it’s going to be a weekend to remember.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Established in 2009, The Big Lunch takes place every year and encourages neighbours and communities to share food as a huge act of community spirit and this year neighbours can celebrate community with the Coronation Big Lunch and throughout Month of Community in June.

Research after last year’s Big Lunch evidenced more than 11 million people say they felt less lonely, 92 per cent of organisers reported it had a positive impact on their community, and almost two thirds of people who took part said it encouraged people to get more involved in voluntary work.

Since 2015, Big Lunch organisers have raised £70 million for good causes and the hope is more will be raised in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Coronation Big Lunch, an idea from the Eden Project, made possible by The National Lottery, forms part of the celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend. The Queen Consort has been Patron of The Big Lunch initiative since 2013.