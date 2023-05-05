From Carrickfergus to Bangor, Enniskillen to Bushmills, communities will be gathering to share food, friendship and fun with the Coronation Big Lunch, an idea from Eden Project made possible by National Lottery.
Coronation Big Lunch events are taking place across Northern Ireland and include street parties, galas, public picnics, fancy dress parades and much more.
Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Manager at Eden Project Communities, who are behind The Big Lunch, said: “Community spirit is at the heart of this historic occasion, and we hope organisers will go on to make The Big Lunch an annual celebration of neighbourhood.
“With so many digging out the bunting, rustling up their favourite dishes and rallying the neighbours for a bit of craic, we’re sure it’s going to be a weekend to remember.”
Established in 2009, The Big Lunch takes place every year and encourages neighbours and communities to share food as a huge act of community spirit and this year neighbours can celebrate community with the Coronation Big Lunch and throughout Month of Community in June.
Research after last year’s Big Lunch evidenced more than 11 million people say they felt less lonely, 92 per cent of organisers reported it had a positive impact on their community, and almost two thirds of people who took part said it encouraged people to get more involved in voluntary work.
Since 2015, Big Lunch organisers have raised £70 million for good causes and the hope is more will be raised in 2023.
The Coronation Big Lunch, an idea from the Eden Project, made possible by The National Lottery, forms part of the celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend. The Queen Consort has been Patron of The Big Lunch initiative since 2013.
For more information, to find an event taking place near you on the Coronation Big Lunch interactive map, or to register your own plans and download the special letter from the King and Queen, visit www.CoronationBigLunch.com