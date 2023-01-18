As families across Northern Ireland continue to feel the strain of the current economic climate, charitable organisations have helped launch a free hot meal effort for pupils at schools in some of the most deprived areas.

In December 2022 The James Kane Foundation agreed to fund a number of school food programmes, an initiative originally launched by the Belfast Charitable Society earlier in the month.

With additional funding from the foundation, a further 16 schools from some of the most deprived areas of Northern Ireland were provided with financial support to help them feed more of their children.

Almost £100,000 is being provided by The James Kane Foundation to St Joseph's Boys School, Creggan; St Brigid's College, Carnhill; St Cecila's College, Londonderry; Dunluce School; De La Salle College; Dundonald High School; Malone Integrated College; St Marys College, Londonderry; Oakgrove Integrated College; St Genevieve's High School; Coleraine College; Movilla High School; Abbey Community College, Newtownabbey; Ashfield Boys' High School, Belfast; St Joseph's College, Belfast and Brownlow College, Craigavon.

Managed by Clifton House Centre, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, the James Kane Foundation aims to support initiatives which help prepare young people for entry to any occupation, vocation, trade or profession or to enhance career development, skills and competencies.

Commenting on the initiative, a spokesperson for the James Kane Foundation said: “Poverty in our society is often hidden behind closed doors. However, with the continued rise in the cost of essentials like food and fuel, it’s much more visible as many families struggle to heat their homes and feed their children.

"Schools in the most deprived areas of Northern Ireland are reporting rising incidents of children arriving to school cold and hungry. There is already tremendous pressure on schools’ limited budgets and this impacts their efforts to help and support those most in need.”

Michael Wilson, Chair of The James Kane Foundation, added: “As a board we felt very strongly that the foundation should support the initiative led by the Belfast Charitable Society.

"The foundation hopes that its contribution will help schools and families amid the cost of living crisis, and enhance the educational experience of the children.”

Welcoming the support, Maria Quinn, Principal of Abbey Community College, explained: “We at Abbey Community College are extremely grateful to the James Kane Foundation for the funding to enhance our breakfast provision and provide a free hot lunch to all students for at least the month of January.

"This will have a significant impact on alleviating some of the current financial pressures on our families. We hope that we can continue to work in partnership into the future.”

The James Kane Foundation is funded by the legacy of the late Jim Kane, who was the founder of J W Kane Precision Engineering Limited. Its charitable objects are to advance education and employment opportunities through a mixture of grant making, training and other supports.

