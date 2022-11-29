To celebrate National Tree Week and to educate young people about the importance of trees, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) gave primary schools in the area free tree saplings and supplies to help grow their very own woodland.

As part of National Tree Week 2022 all 49 primary schools got a ‘Woodland in a Box’. Each box will contain native tree saplings, which have been grown by council gardeners who are passionate about increasing the level of woodland cover across the council area

Arboriculture Consultant, Andrew Boe, and Consultant Ecologist, Karl Hamilton delivered Q & A sessions and tree ID walks and Aidan Crean, the award-winning Environmentalist, was on hand to host wildlife walks and bird-ringing activities.

Chair of LCCC’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Cllr Aaron McIntrye, said: “I’m delighted that we’re educating young people and equipping our schools to help us make a difference to our planet.

Gregor Fulton, The Woodland Trust; Kit Graham, Ballymacash Playgroup; Cllr Aaron McIntyre, Chair of LCCC’s Leisure and Community Development Committee and Cora Graham, Ballymacash Primary School.

“This initiative is part of the council’s Big Tree Project, which aims to plant and grow 250,000 native trees over the next three years from our own purpose-built tree nurseries. By creating our own supply chain, we hope to avoid the challenges of growing imported trees, allowing us to distribute native and healthy home-grown trees across Northern Ireland.

“There are many ways for the public to get involved in this project and I encourage them to join in with our National Tree Week celebrations to find out more.”

To register for the tree ID walks, wildlife walks or bird ringing activities please email [email protected]