Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced that a series of exciting festive events for all the family will take place in Lisburn City Centre from December 1-22.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman, said: “From seasonal fayre to unique gifts and sensational light shows, there’s magic to be discovered around every corner. Our Christmas celebration events feature something for all the family.

“The exciting programme includes everything from sensory late-night shopping and a festive roller disco, to a Christmas tea dance, a ladies’ night, and rocking around the Christmas tree with DJ David Lamont. We invite adults and children alike to come celebrate with us in Lisburn & Castlereagh this Christmas.”

Advertisement

The first event is inclusive Sensory Late-Night Shopping, which will take place from 6pm to 8.30pm on Thursday December 1. This will offer families the opportunity to view the light attractions with quieter music and fewer lights switched on. Visitors will welcome Sophie the Sensory Playbus and another Soft Area Playbus to Market Square between 6pm and 8pm.

Most Popular

Pictured l to r are Captain America with Alderman Allan Ewart MBE Development Committee Chairman at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Harley Quinn

Advertisement

The age limit for Sophie the Sensory Playbus is 6, however, parents are welcome to bring any child along who may enjoy the bus. The second Soft Area Playbus is suitable for children aged from 2 to 10 years.

Santa will be in Castle Gardens on the evenings of December 2, 8 and 9 if you would like to take the opportunity to visit him as part of the Christmas Garden Light Trail and take a family photo.

Advertisement

A festive Roller Disco will take place in Market Square from 4pm to 9pm on Friday December 2 and Friday December 9. Adults and children alike are welcome to come skate the night away at the festive rink.

You can borrow skates on site or bring your own if preferred. To register for tickets, please visit Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/LCCCEvents

Star Wars Characters enjoying the twinkling canopy of lights on Bow Street, Lisburn City Centre

A free Christmas Tea Dance with Housty will take place from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday December 3. Visitors are invited to put their best foot forward and get involved in the festive fun. No registration is required for this event.

Advertisement

A Ladies’ Night will take place in the Marquee from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Wednesday December 7, with live demos on stage from 7pm. Suitable for adults, this event will provide ladies with tips for applying make-up, updating their winter wardrobe and making the most of what they already have with the help of one or two sneaky additions.

Participating in the event will be Evolve by Samara, The Sanctuary, Lisburn, International Beauty, Jonzara, The Tan Brush, Specsavers, Green Angel Skin Care and Sew Ready. To register for Tickets, visit Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/LCCCEvents

Advertisement

You never know who you’ll bump into when Christmas shopping in Lisburn City Centre. Visitors on Thursday December 8 might encounter Buddy the Elf and The Grinch as they roam Market Square and Bow Street from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

The classic Christmas movie, Elf, will be live on the Big Screen in Market Square from 4.30pm to 6pm on Thursday December 16. Visitors are invited to bring blankets and cosy up for the viewing.

Visitors are also welcome to Rock Around the Christmas Tree from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday December 22, when Market Square will be transformed into a family friendly dance party with DJ David Lamont from Lisburn’s 98FM and a host of Christmas characters.

Advertisement

You're also welcome to come along and enjoy the Lisburn Light Festival this festive season. You can take in the illuminating captivating light installations at various locations across the city until December 22, and don’t forget to visit the spectacular Christmas Garden Light Trail in Castle Gardens, open from 4pm to 8pm daily until December 22.