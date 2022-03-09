Exploring sporting diversity with Council’s Different Ball Same Goal project

A finale event for the multi-sport initiative was held in Coleraine recently, providing Year 8 pupils in post primary education across the Borough an opportunity to explore the diversity of sporting heritage and traditions in the wider region.

For girls, there was a chance to try rugby and Gaelic football, while boys enjoyed a morning of football and Gaelic football.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I applaud this programme for its promotion of sharing and understanding different sporting cultures. Sport is a great way to build trust and cultural understanding between young people and our young participants were able to learn more about sporting diversities which is fundamental to building our shared future together. It was great to see the pupils enjoying the practical experience of transferring their individual skills to different sports. Well done to all involved.”

Good Relations Officer Bebhinn McKinley added: “Through this project our young people engaged in activities which raise awareness and respect of other cultures. This will only add to the richness and diversity of our wider Council area.”

For further details on Sports Development and Good Relations projects go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

This project has received financial support from The Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Programme.

