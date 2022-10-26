Create art in the garden this autumn with Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club

Dobbies’ November workshop will show kids aged 4 to 10 how to create beautiful garden art using existing pots, natural objects, and recycled materials to brighten up any garden.

This interactive workshop will spark the children's imagination and teach them how to be creative with nature in a sustainable way. Dobbies’ Lisburn team will share a variety of fun craft activities.

The team will highlight the value of exploring the outdoors and how children can use natural materials like sticks, rocks, and flowers to create striking art in a sustainable way.

Get creative in the garden this Autumn

Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager, Sarah Murray, said: “Gardens are full of warm tones during autumn, and we hope that our workshop helps children explore their creativity with arts and crafts to brighten their outside space sustainably.”

