The group, led by local Foster Carer, Geolin Walsh, got into the spirit of the season and turned their hands to some spooky face painting with a touch of special effects makeup.

Geolin said, “The event starts off with those attending saying they aren’t crafty enough, but by the end of the class, they have mastered their own creations!

“Everyone who attended the event enjoyed a well-deserved cuppa along with some Halloween treats, which provided a great opportunity to chat and socialise with each other.”

Foster Carers get crafty for Halloween

Jessica Kernohan, a local Foster Carer who attended also added, “The event provided us with lots of laughs and entertainment and a chance to have a cuppa and a bun.

“Geolin guided us through creating special effects using make-up which was really interesting and fun. This allowed me to bring my learning home and show the young girl living with us some of the special effect make-up techniques. She was able to share with her friends some of her learning which has really helped build her confidence.”

Emma Williams, a Social Worker in the South Eastern Trust Fostering Team who supports Foster Carers said, “Our Foster Carer Support Groups are held regularly throughout the Trust. Geolin is already planning her Christmas craft session and she has lots of ideas for the group to try out and bring home to get all the children involved.”