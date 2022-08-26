Cross and Passion College ‘excellent GCSE achievements’

Yet again the pupils scored well above the Northern Ireland averages for Grammar and Non-Grammar schools combined, with 80% achieving five or more GCSEs including English and Maths (the Department of Education benchmark).

Principal Geraldine Duffy was delighted for the students and staff involved: “The excellent achievements of the students are down to their hard work and dedication, supported by a staff who are always willing to go the extra mile. I have witnessed over the summer months the efforts of the non-teaching staff to prepare the school for the new academic year, as well as seeing first-hand the significant levels of preparation and planning that go in to teaching and learning.

“Pupils of all ability levels have joined Cross and Passion College, and the staff at the school have ensured that there is provision to enable each one of them to reach their full potential. Today we have pupils who have followed different pathways to success, with a wide range of backgrounds and learning styles, each of whom can confidently move on to the next stage of their learning.

“I would like to thank the families of our students for their support over the years and congratulate the pupils on an excellent set of results.”

Aoife McAuley, Shannagh Heggarty and Clodagh McCamphill (who achieved 29A*/A grades between them) with Mr McMullan