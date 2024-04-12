Deputy Mayor officially opens new playground at St Aloysius Primary

A new outdoor play area at St Aloysius Primary was officially opened on Wednesday April 10 by Lisburn and Castlereagh Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave, with members of the school’s PTFA in attendance.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Apr 2024, 10:07 BST
The project was very much a PTFA initiative, with the latter stages funded by the Department of Education with work completed under the direction of the Education Authority.

The need for an outdoor curricular play area was well documented.

The school had the perfect space, but sadly, in far from perfect condition for development.

Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave along with Mrs Milne the Principal and members of the PTFA along with P1 pupils officially open the new play area at St Aloysius Primary. Pic credit: St Aloysius PrimaryDeputy Mayor Gary McCleave along with Mrs Milne the Principal and members of the PTFA along with P1 pupils officially open the new play area at St Aloysius Primary. Pic credit: St Aloysius Primary
Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave along with Mrs Milne the Principal and members of the PTFA along with P1 pupils officially open the new play area at St Aloysius Primary. Pic credit: St Aloysius Primary

The site was an internal courtyard complete with two raised beds, tree stumps and stones.

The PTFA and principal, Mrs Milne, saw the potential and work started on removing the stumps and beds.

In liaising with the Education Authority, Capital Grounds, the school was fortunate to access Department of Education earmarked funding.

The new play area. Pic credit: St Aloysius PrimaryThe new play area. Pic credit: St Aloysius Primary
The new play area. Pic credit: St Aloysius Primary
“This was a dealbreaker: taking on such a project would have been a huge ask for a PTFA,” said PTFA chairperson Paul Wolfe. “But with their insight and groundwork, meeting criteria for funding was so much easier.

“The funding allowed major site works to include drainage, paths, installation of a soft surface and a new hard play area in the Spring of 2023.

"Since then, the PTFA have helped complete the space with climbing frames and a range of outdoor equipment.”

The PTFA, school staff, and School Governors wish to acknowledge and extend their thanks to the Department of Education and the Education Authority for their support and advice during the whole process.

