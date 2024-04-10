Ulster Hospital’s neo natal unit library continues to grow as little graduates celebrate milestone birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Instead of gifts, Eva and her family as well as friends, donated funds to buy new children’s books for the Neonatal library in the hospital.

Eva’s mum Isabel explained how she and other mums met and connected on the Neonatal Ward and firm friendships were formed as they took classes in baby massage facilitated by premature baby charity TinyLife.

Eva Boucher and friends celebrate her first birthday. Eva is wearing the white cardigan and tutu. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“We are all so glad to have each other for that unique support that other Neonatal Intensive Care Unit parents bring,” she said. “It’s just wonderful to see all the babies doing so well.”