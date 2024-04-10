Ulster Hospital’s neo natal unit library continues to grow as little graduates celebrate milestone birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Instead of gifts, Eva and her family as well as friends, donated funds to buy new children’s books for the Neonatal library in the hospital.
Eva’s mum Isabel explained how she and other mums met and connected on the Neonatal Ward and firm friendships were formed as they took classes in baby massage facilitated by premature baby charity TinyLife.
“We are all so glad to have each other for that unique support that other Neonatal Intensive Care Unit parents bring,” she said. “It’s just wonderful to see all the babies doing so well.”
Lead Neonatal Nurse Alison Bartlett said: “Through the donation from Eva’s family and friends for her first birthday, we were able to buy some more books for families in the unit following on from the recent World Book Day in March. We are delighted to add to our library in the Unit.”