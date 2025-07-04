As much-loved principal Edel Lavery embarks on retirement, she said Donard School will always hold a place in her heart.

After 18 years at the Castlewellan Road school, Mrs Lavery will officially step down from her role at the end of August. She told the Chronicle it has been a “real privilege and honour”.

Looking back on her time at Donard, she recalled some memorable moments, including trips to Disneyland Paris, school productions, in particular ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, outstanding inspection reports and the extension to the school.

Other highlights have included the school community maintaining connections with families throughout Covid, and working alongside a dedicated and committed staff team.

Donard School celebrates Mrs Lavery.

Mrs Lavery has been given a send-off to remember. “The school has held so many events,” the principal explained. “There was a street party for all the children with a ukulele band, a ‘This is your Life’ event with staff and past staff, as well as an amazing fun-filled assembly.

“The children wrote a song for me all by themselves, which just melted my heart.

“Parents also held a very special coffee morning.

“I have been so touched with the well wishes sent my way.”

Mrs Lavery with the Donard Makaton Choir.

The principal said she hoped she had brought “commitment and dedication to the amazing children, young people and families” that she has worked with over the years.

“I will miss the people I have worked with and, most especially, the pupils who amaze me every day.

“The Banbridge community has always made such a difference to the school. Their support touched me time after time.

“In 2012 when we went to Disney I started a fundraiser to raise a mile of 2p coins. We raised five miles through the support of our community!”

PTA chair Helen Faulkner, Mrs Lavery and Lynsey King, PTA secretary.

She added: “Donard School will always hold a place in my heart and I would hope to keep in touch.

“I want to thank anyone who helped me through my journey as principal and supported the school.

“I have been blessed with supportive staff, parents but also colleagues from other schools from whom I have learnt so much, and helped me in my role as principal.

“I wish this very special place every blessing and best wishes for the future.”

Mrs Mariluz Malcomson will take up the principal’s post on September 1.

Wishing her successor well, Mrs Lavery said: “She has worked in school for 13 years and I am confident she will bring so much to Donard School and their families.”

Looking forward to her retirement, she added: “My daughter's wedding is keeping me busy, but beyond that I haven't made any plans. Time with family and friends is what I will enjoy the most.”

Paying tribute, Donard School PTA said: “We would like to thank Mrs Lavery for being such a support to us in setting up the new Donard PTA.

“Your positive influence on our school culture was evident, and we were so fortunate to have you leading and guiding us. You will be missed and hope to see you at our future events.”