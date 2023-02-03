Register
Dromore apprentice Nathan Reid helps to launch this year's 'Head Start' campaign

Workplus – Northern Ireland’s apprenticeship marketplace - has announced over 100 apprenticeship opportunities in this year’s ‘My Head Start’ campaign.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 hours ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 3:05pm

Nathan Reid, who is from Dromore, attended Banbridge Academy and is now a civil engineering apprentice, helped to launch the campaign.

Applications are now open for over 120 apprenticeship roles across the sectors and at various levels.

As well as being a campaign to encourage applications, ‘My Head Start’ aims to inspire society to see the many benefits of apprenticeships.

Pictured are apprentices Nathan Reid (Farrans) and Aimee Harte (McAdam) with Clement Athanasiou, Director of Apprenticeships, Careers and Vocational Education at the Department for the Economy, Sarah Gates, Project Manager, Civica, and Lucy Marshall (right), Community Manager, Workplus

Nathan, who is an apprentice at Farrans, said, “I haven’t looked back since starting my apprenticeship. Blending work with education brings learning to life.

"I’m earning a salary and will have no student debt when I graduate. Workplus makes it much easier to find a great apprenticeship and I am so pleased I chose this pathway.”

People can apply until February 24, with apprenticeships starting from May to September. Opportunities are available in Fintech, Software Development, Engineering, Banking, Customer Operations and more areas, including Higher Level Apprenticeships.

Richard Kirk, CEO of Workplus, established the company to make the apprenticeship system easier for employers as well as applicants.

Richard said, “The reason we are passionate about apprenticeships is because we have seen their many benefits.

"From the apprentice side, the blend of working, continuing with formal education and mentoring has proven to be an enriching and fruitful combination. From the employer side, companies can grow their own early talent, which feeds into wider benefits including staff retention and encouraging a culture of lifelong learning.”

For further information on apprenticeship opportunities available or to apply visit www.workplus.app

