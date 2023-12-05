Dromore High School students made it through to final of ABP Angus Youth Challenge

Three Dromore High School pupils are celebrating the success of representing their school in the 2023-2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Final.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Year 11 trio will now receive a mini herd of Angus cross calves to rear courtesy of the beef processor ABP and the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group.

They will then be able to pocket the proceeds when they sell their finished cattle to ABP at the end of next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their year-long skills development experience as finalists they will be working on a project relating to promoting diversity in the beef supply chain with the support of a College of Agriculture Food Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) advisor.

Quinn McCracken, Caitlyn Patterson and James Menet who are representing Dromore High School in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge final. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

They will also take part in a study tour and training opportunities to help them develop work-life skills.

Dromore High School is one of four schools to make it through to the final, alongside The Royal School Armagh, Aughnacloy College, and St Colmcille’s High School Crossgar.

Congratulating the successful pupils, George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said: “We are thrilled to see how this talented group of teenagers will raise the profile of sustainable food production through their school and in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is an important part of our education outreach.

"By encouraging innovation and rewarding achievements, it is inspiring ambitious young people to considering employment in our sector.