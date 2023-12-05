Dromore High School students made it through to final of ABP Angus Youth Challenge
The Year 11 trio will now receive a mini herd of Angus cross calves to rear courtesy of the beef processor ABP and the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group.
They will then be able to pocket the proceeds when they sell their finished cattle to ABP at the end of next year.
During their year-long skills development experience as finalists they will be working on a project relating to promoting diversity in the beef supply chain with the support of a College of Agriculture Food Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) advisor.
They will also take part in a study tour and training opportunities to help them develop work-life skills.
Dromore High School is one of four schools to make it through to the final, alongside The Royal School Armagh, Aughnacloy College, and St Colmcille’s High School Crossgar.
Congratulating the successful pupils, George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said: “We are thrilled to see how this talented group of teenagers will raise the profile of sustainable food production through their school and in the community.
"The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is an important part of our education outreach.
"By encouraging innovation and rewarding achievements, it is inspiring ambitious young people to considering employment in our sector.
"They are the future of our industry and this initiative shines a light on the wide variety of roles that Northern Irish agrifood can offer them.”