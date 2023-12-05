Six students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) were among thirty young people from Northern Ireland’s Further Education Colleges recognised as the first recipients of a Northern Ireland Traineeship, at a ceremony in Stormont.

The new NI Traineeships enable school-leavers and adults to gain qualifications equivalent to five GCSEs (Level 2), while undertaking valuable work experience in the sector they are interested in.

The students were recognised for exceptional progress, personal achievement, and their commitment to completing the Traineeship.

Receiving the NI Traineeship awards from SERC were: Aston Doyle (Dundonald), Ben Marshall (Holywood) and Aaron Tully (Newtownards) who studied Plumbing; Sarah Freedman (Bangor) who studied Animal Care; Nikki May (Lisburn) who studied Animal Care; and Jordan Cunningham (Ballynahinch) who studied Motor Vehicle Maintenance.

Plumbing students Aaron Tully (Newtownards), Ben Marshall (Holywood) and Aston Doyle (Dundonald). Front (L -R) Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum at SERC; Clement Athanasiou, Head of Apprenticeships, Careers and Vocations Education DFE, Nikki May (Lisburn) Animal Care student; Ken Webb, Principal, SERC; Sarah Freedman (Bangor) Animal Care student; Louise Watson, Director of Further Education DFE; Jordan Cunningham (Ballynahinch) Motor Vehicle Maintenance student; and William Greer, Chief Training; Contracts Officer SERC. Pic credit: SERC

The NI Traineeship programme opened in 2021 to offer a new, accessible route to further study and employment, including Higher Education and apprenticeships.

SERC student Aston Doyle, who has now progressed to an Apprenticeship in plumbing after completing his traineeship in the trade, told the audience at Stormont: “I wasn’t too sure if Traineeships would be for me because they were new, but now I would say to anyone thinking about doing one, just do it.

"I had great training and teaching, have met lots of new people, and I’m really enjoying my plumbing work now and know I’ll be able to make a great career in it.”

Nikki May from Lisburn received an Animal Care Traineeship Award. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

SERC Principal and CEO Ken Webb, who chairs the FE Colleges’ Training Implementation Group, welcomed the students and their guests to the awards ceremony.

He said: “NI Traineeships were created to offer students a more dynamic and relevant vocational programme of learning. We know purely academic routes of education aren’t for everyone and there is more than one pathway to success.

"Our award recipients tonight perfectly illustrate this fact, and we are incredibly proud of the work and commitment they have shown in completing their Traineeships so successfully.