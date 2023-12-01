Mary Peters Trust funding initiative helps Dromore gymnast Oscar progress his coaching career
Set up by the Trust and the family of David Magill, who passed away in November 2021 aged 86, the coaching initiative aims to help young athletes take up coaching courses relevant to their chosen sport.
During his lifetime David had made a huge contribution and impact within the worlds of sport, business, local community, and volunteering. David was an all-round sports person, excelling in pole-vaulting and winning the Irish Youth Championship in 1954.
His widow Joan, daughters Joanne and Denise and the wider family wanted to establish the David Magill Coaching Awards programme as a tribute to a much-loved husband, dad and grandfather.
Joan Magill and her daughter Joanne joined Lady Mary Peters at a special presentation event at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast to welcome and celebrate the David Magill Coaching Award winners.
Paying tribute to Joan, Joanne and Denise Magill, Lady Mary Peters said: “At the Mary Peters Trust we are constantly seeking new approaches and different initiatives to help local athletes strive to compete with the best in the world. David and Joan Magill have been superb supporters of the Trust and its ongoing work over the years.
“We are very much indebted to the Magill family and wholeheartedly thank them for their financial endowment and their work in establishing these new coaching awards.”