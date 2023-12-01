Tributes are paid to the sporting talent of Lisburn and Castlereagh at awards ceremony

Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh has paid tribute to top local sporting talent during the 2023 Draynes Farm Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event took place at a prestigious ceremony at La Mon Hotel & Country Club, hosted by broadcaster, Claire McCollum.

The event was attended by approximately 280 guests with a special guest appearance from Luke Carson, National Coach for Gymnastics Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athlete Joe Stewart, 81, of Jog Lisburn Running Club, was named Senior Sports Personality of the Year. Joe has been achieving great results over the last few years but raised the standard to a whole new level in 2023, as a result of his incredible age grading performances. His finest achievement to date came at the TCS London Marathon in April where he ran an incredible 4 hours 29 mins, placing him 1st in the 80+ category on the day and the second fastest ever in the M80 Category in the London Marathon. Cathy McCourt, Gym McCourt Running and Coaching, was awarded second in this category with Alex Kelly, Simply Judo, taking third place.

Winners of the 2023 Draynes Farm Sports Personality of the Year Awards, with Chair of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, Jimmy Walker; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Councillor Andrew Gowan; Chair of Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett; Special guest and Gymnastics Ireland Coach, Luke Carson and host Claire McCollum. Pic credit: Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh

Junior Sports Personality of the Year was won by Lisburn City Swimming Club’s Jessika Robson for her outstanding performance for open water swimming. This year, Jessika took on the North Channel, considered to be the toughest of the Oceans Seven swims. On September 9, Jessika swam from Donaghadee to Portpatrick, Scotland, a staggering 41km in 11 hours 46 minutes, claiming a Guinness World Record as the youngest swimmer to cross the North Channel. Kristen Millar, Simply Judo was awarded second in this category and Isabella Connor, Downshire Tennis Club, third place.

Sports Person with a Disability of the Year was awarded to Claire O’Neill, Lisburn 2gether Special Olympics and Alpha Badminton Club, for her achievements in badminton at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in June 2023. Claire finished 4th in the Women's Singles and 3rd in the Mixed Doubles. Daniel Elliott, NI Boccia Academy, was awarded second place and Simply Judo’s, Oliver Earle, in third place.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “It is fantastic to have the Draynes Farm Sports Personality of the Year Awards as part of the sporting calendar once again and to celebrate the talent we have locally in Lisburn & Castlereagh. Numerous sports have been represented from golf to swimming, Boccia to cricket and everything in between.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would like to extend my thanks to our special guest, National Gymnastics Ireland Coach, Luke Carson, who has taken the time to share his sporting journey and achievements, providing inspirational encouragement to the next generation of local sporting heroes.”

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of Communities & Wellbeing Committee added, “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has a rich heritage of producing a number of world, Olympic, Commonwealth, European and National Champions.

“I would like to congratulate all the award winners and nominees for their achievements and to everyone behind the scenes for their commitment to sport."

The Disability Sports Team of the Year was awarded to Team Kerr, consisting of David, Sandra and Aaron, for their seven-year campaign to change a 41-year-old rule to allow assisted runners to participate in the London Marathon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports Club of the Year was won by Kaleidoscope Gymnastics, Cheer & Dance, for their longstanding commitment and dedication to inclusivity for it’s thriving community of members, exceeding 800 and spanning the ages of 2 to 20.

Senior Sports Club Team of the Year was awarded to Lisburn Ladies Rangers Football Team, with Lisburn Golf Club ‘Barton Sheild’ Team taking second place and South Antrim Ladies 2nd XI in third place.

Lisburn Cricket Club U13 Girls picked up Junior Sports Club Team of the Year and Carryduff GAC U15 Boys was presented with second place and Lisburn Distillery Academy 2010’s in third place.

The School Sports Team of the Year title was won by Lagan College Junior Golf Team, with Wallace High School Boys Hockey 1st XI taking second place and Friends School Lisburn Senior Girls Cricket 1st XI in third place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breda Dick from Phoenix Rockets Women’s Basketball Team was honoured with the Sports Coach of the Year Award. With over 50 years’ experience as player and coach, at junior, regional, national and international level, Breda’s experience, dedication and expertise was the key factor in guiding the Phoenix women to their best season ever. Second place was awarded to Barry McGreevy, Lisburn Distillery Ladies Football C and third place went to Wilson McAlister of Jog Moira Running Club.

The Merit Award was presented to three individuals to recognise the essential and valuable service they provide to their clubs in the pursuit of success in their chosen sport. The Alison Slater Junior Merit Award was achieved by Ella Scott from Lisburn Taekwondo Club. The David Edwards Senior Merit Award was presented to Brian Keys of Phoenix Basketball Club and Michael Tiffin of Lisburn Taekwondo Club.

Jimmy Walker, Chair of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh added his support for the event, “The Sports Awards is most certainly one of the highlights of the year for Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, as it gives us the opportunity to congratulate the wealth of sporting talent we have in our council area.

"This includes the achievements of athletes, teams and coaches for their hard work in their chosen sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The high standard of nominations across the award categories demonstrates not only the abundance of sporting talent in Lisburn Castlereagh but also the impressive dedication of grass roots organisations, who have shown exceptional commitment to their community.