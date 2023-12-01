A city councillor has revealed a full price freeze on leisure facilities in Lisburn and Castlereagh for the next financial year ahead of a confidential council report.

The potential costing move comes following a pricing schedule debate behind closed doors at Lagan Valley Island’s corporate committee.

The council operates six leisure facilities across the district with ‘Vitality’ members gaining access to all centres.

Lisburn North Sinn Fein councillor Paul Burke announced on his ‘X’ post: “I welcome the move from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) to freeze the prices on all our leisure facilities and services for next year.

Councillor Paul Burke welcomes leisure centre price freeze. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“This will include all our gyms, swimming pools, sports halls and equipment hire for kids and families.

“The price freeze, comes off the back of my motion last month on the cost-of-living and how council can help residents.

“This move will go some way to help ease the burden on workers and families.”

A debate on council’s “proposed pricing schedule” was discussed at the recent corporate committee in confidential session away from public view.However, LCCC minutes ratified this week, state that a “redacted report” on the council’s pricing schedule is to be made available in February 2024.

The Local Democracy Service contacted the council for clarity on the matter.

A council spokesperson said: “The council has various pricing charges for its wide range of services.

“These have been considered by the relevant committees to support the preparation of the rates setting for 2024/25.