Register
BREAKING

Dromore High students gain an insight into life at prestigious law firm Pinsent Masons

A group of 40 students from across Northern Ireland, including Dromore High School, have received a unique insight into the legal world, its culture, and its people through Pinsent Masons’ Schools’ Work Inspiration Day.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:39 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised in conjunction with Business in the Community Northern Ireland, the educational initiative, which first started in 2016, has been designed to offer AS and A Level students who are considering a career in the legal profession with an informative and interactive insight.

Held in the Soloist Building at Lanyon Place, home to the commercial law firm’s Belfast offices, pupils were joined at the bi-annual workshop last week by Dame Denise Anne McBride DBE.

A Northern Irish judge and former barrister who specialises in international, chancery, family and civil law, Madam Justice McBride was the guest speaker at the event for Sixth Form pupils.

Most Popular
Staff from Pinsent Masons’ Belfast office and representatives from Business in the Community NI pictured with Madam Justice McBride (centre) and those AS and A Level pupils who took part in the recent Schools’ Work Inspiration Day. Pic credit: Pinsent MasonStaff from Pinsent Masons’ Belfast office and representatives from Business in the Community NI pictured with Madam Justice McBride (centre) and those AS and A Level pupils who took part in the recent Schools’ Work Inspiration Day. Pic credit: Pinsent Mason
Staff from Pinsent Masons’ Belfast office and representatives from Business in the Community NI pictured with Madam Justice McBride (centre) and those AS and A Level pupils who took part in the recent Schools’ Work Inspiration Day. Pic credit: Pinsent Mason

Andrea McIlroy-Rose, head of the Belfast office and the person who leads the Belfast property team and the UK retail property team, said: “It was fantastic that everyone involved with the Schools’ Work Inspiration Day got so much out of it.

Read More
Dromore High School students made it through to final of ABP Angus Youth Challen...

“Students heard about the fantastic law courses at universities and what working for a global law firm looks like and had the opportunity to partake in thought-provoking and skill development exercises.

“Encouraging, identifying and nurturing the next generation of legal professionals from Northern Ireland is a fundamental aspect of the work that we do at Pinsent Masons in Belfast.

“We know that these days can inspire young people. Earlier this year, we had our first trainee join us, having previously been invited along to the Schools’ Work Inspiration Day’.”

Related topics:Pinsent MasonsNorthern IrelandBelfast