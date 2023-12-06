Dromore High students gain an insight into life at prestigious law firm Pinsent Masons
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organised in conjunction with Business in the Community Northern Ireland, the educational initiative, which first started in 2016, has been designed to offer AS and A Level students who are considering a career in the legal profession with an informative and interactive insight.
Held in the Soloist Building at Lanyon Place, home to the commercial law firm’s Belfast offices, pupils were joined at the bi-annual workshop last week by Dame Denise Anne McBride DBE.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Northern Irish judge and former barrister who specialises in international, chancery, family and civil law, Madam Justice McBride was the guest speaker at the event for Sixth Form pupils.
Andrea McIlroy-Rose, head of the Belfast office and the person who leads the Belfast property team and the UK retail property team, said: “It was fantastic that everyone involved with the Schools’ Work Inspiration Day got so much out of it.
“Students heard about the fantastic law courses at universities and what working for a global law firm looks like and had the opportunity to partake in thought-provoking and skill development exercises.
“Encouraging, identifying and nurturing the next generation of legal professionals from Northern Ireland is a fundamental aspect of the work that we do at Pinsent Masons in Belfast.
“We know that these days can inspire young people. Earlier this year, we had our first trainee join us, having previously been invited along to the Schools’ Work Inspiration Day’.”