Dromore High's pandemic affected cohort enjoys great success at A Level

The school community at Dromore High have been celebrating excellent A level results for the year group who experienced so much disruption during the covid pandemic.

Headmaster Mr McConaghy paid tribute to the young people in upper sixth for their resilience and courage as they faced their final set of external exams in school.

He said: “This year group endured much interruption to their studies in key stage 4 and some in year 13 but they have persisted admirably through their final years and have achieved excellent post 16 results.

"The Governors, staff and parents are rightly and justifiably proud of their achievements.

Chairperson of Board of Governors Allan Poots, Josh Quigley, Scott Allen and Vice-Chairperson of Board of Governors Marie Woods. Pic credit: Dromore High School

"Many will now proceed to their courses of choice in universities and colleges, some are understandably choosing to defer third level education and are taking a gap year. Others are moving straight to employment or have succeeded in securing a very valuable higher-level apprenticeship.”

Mr McConaghy continued: ”Despite the decision to bring post 16 results back to pre-pandemic levels, we have seen outstanding results in a number of subjects where grades have remained high.

"On an individual level there are pupils with top, A* marks and we rejoice with them but also with pupils whose achievements differ but for whom the doors have also opened to a choice of valuable pathways.

"I pay tribute to our whole school family, for these results are a reflection of their collective effort, including some groundbreaking online teaching carried out during the pandemic.”