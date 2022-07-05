East Antrim students raise over £360 to support NSPCC NI

One of the many activities taking place during Childhood Day was The Big Breaktime, where nurseries and schools were encouraged to down tools and enjoy a ‘Big Break’ from the school day to focus on play, while at the same time raising money to support the NSPCC’s work with children.

Islandmagee pupils had a fun time playing traditional games including skipping, hopscotch, hula hooping and ring toss.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the initiative, Julie Lowry (Deputy Designated Teacher for Child Protection), said: “We were so pleased to be having such great break time fun but also raising money for the NSPCC.”

Pupils enjoying the 'Big Breaktime' event.