East Antrim students raise over £360 to support NSPCC NI

One of the many activities taking place during Childhood Day was The Big Breaktime, where nurseries and schools were encouraged to down tools and enjoy a ‘Big Break’ from the school day to focus on play, while at the same time raising money to support the NSPCC’s work with children.
Islandmagee pupils had a fun time playing traditional games including skipping, hopscotch, hula hooping and ring toss.
Commenting on the initiative, Julie Lowry (Deputy Designated Teacher for Child Protection), said: “We were so pleased to be having such great break time fun but also raising money for the NSPCC.”
NSPCC Northern Ireland Supporter Fundraising Manager, Joanne McMaster, added: “It’s wonderful to see the children at Islandmagee Primary School having so much fun and enjoying Childhood Day, while raising awareness and funds in their local community.”