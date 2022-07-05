Loading...

East Antrim students raise over £360 to support NSPCC NI

Pupils from Islandmagee Primary School raised £364 for NSPCC Northern Ireland to celebrate Childhood Day – the charity’s flagship day of fundraising.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 12:42 pm

One of the many activities taking place during Childhood Day was The Big Breaktime, where nurseries and schools were encouraged to down tools and enjoy a ‘Big Break’ from the school day to focus on play, while at the same time raising money to support the NSPCC’s work with children.

Islandmagee pupils had a fun time playing traditional games including skipping, hopscotch, hula hooping and ring toss.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Commenting on the initiative, Julie Lowry (Deputy Designated Teacher for Child Protection), said: “We were so pleased to be having such great break time fun but also raising money for the NSPCC.”

Pupils enjoying the 'Big Breaktime' event.

Read More

Read More
Belfast Lough swim to support Carrick charity

NSPCC Northern Ireland Supporter Fundraising Manager, Joanne McMaster, added: “It’s wonderful to see the children at Islandmagee Primary School having so much fun and enjoying Childhood Day, while raising awareness and funds in their local community.”

NSPCCNorthern IrelandEast AntrimJulie LowryIslandmagee