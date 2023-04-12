Education Authority confirms that former Dromore Central Primary will be redeveloped into a Special Needs School

The Education Authority has confirmed that the former Dromore Central Primary School building will finally be put to good use as it will be redeveloped into a Special Needs School.

The former school has been lying empty since a new building was opened in 2016.

Local politicians and community representatives have been campaigning for several years, pressing the Education Authority to make use of the site.

The Education Authority has now confirmed the former primary school will be redeveloped, subject to funding.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has welcomed the decision by the Education Authority that they will redevelop the former Dromore Central Primary School into a Special Needs School

A spokesperson for the EA said: ““The EA intends to redevelop the old Dromore Central Primary School site and building for use as a special school or other specialist provision, subject to a business case, relevant statutory permissions and sufficient capital funding.”

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the news that the site will be redeveloped.

He said: “This announcement by the Education Authority is great news for Dromore and is long overdue.

"After years of lobbying by myself, Councillor Paul Rankin and other colleagues, we welcome the confirmation that the old Dromore Central Primary School building is to be repurposed for use as a special school or other specialist educational provision.

"With more and more children having statements of special educational needs, there is a great need for such a facility in the Lagan Valley area to ease the pressure on other local special schools and units.

"The former school building has lain vacant for some years and has been the target of vandalism and anti-social behaviour. It is important that it is put to good use as soon as possible.

"We will continue to work with the Education Authority to secure the necessary funding needed to deliver this facility for Dromore."

The news comes after local councillor Jessica Johnston has called for action from the Education Authority to bring the former Dromore Central Primary School site back into use.