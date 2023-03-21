Register
Councillor calls on the Education Authority to bring the 'stagnant' Dromore Central site back into use

Alliance Councillor Jessica Johnston has called for action from the Education Authority to bring the former Dromore Central Primary School site back into use.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:43 GMT

The site has been vacant since the school moved to its new build in 2016, attracting anti-social behaviour forcing action to secure the site and its perimeters.

In 2021, the Education Authority confirmed that they would be retaining the site for educational use, specifying that it was being considered as a Special Educational Needs site.

Councillor Jessica Johnston has said: “I share the desire of residents across Dromore to see this site regenerated and brought back into use for the benefit of the community. Two years ago, we welcomed the news that the site was being considered for the provision of Special Educational Needs.

“Transformation of the building for SEN would relieve the pressure of demand on existing SEN schools, prevent local families having to send their children many miles to access SEN facilities and the school building itself would continue its proud and enduring history of serving the needs of local children.

“We are calling on the EA to put its plans into action. Residents fear the building falling into a state of disrepair. The longer this situation goes on, the costlier and more difficult regeneration and transformation will become.

“I am also hugely conscious that the lack of an Assembly and Executive has created budget uncertainty for the Education Authority.

" Alliance remains committed to ending this cycle of ransom politics and placing our public services on a more sustainable footing, and working with the relevant agencies to get this important project across the line.”

