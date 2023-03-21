Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
18 minutes ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
23 minutes ago Street cordons in place as police investigate woman's death in Portadown
1 hour ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
1 hour ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to lead review of absenteeism after it was revealed a third of its sick days are due to metal health issues

Lisburn and Castlereagh City council is to take the lead for developing a review of local government absentee management after a third of its sick days were attributed to mental health issues.

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:34 GMT

The Council’s (LCCC) latest statistics on health and well-being showed stress and depression as the main reason for employee illness at 33.82%.

Over, 2,720 days were lost during April to December 2022 due to mental health problems overtaking Covid in third place with 1,163 days.

Corporate committee, vice-chairperson, Uel Mackin said: “Mental health is now in the number one spot for absenteeism in this council, when it was Covid previously a year or two ago.

Most Popular
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to review staff sick days
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to review staff sick days
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to review staff sick days

“It may not be a work related illness, but do we provide some support to help the employees and get them back to work?

“If we don’t look after the staff we wouldn’t have anybody. I would wish those staff members off sick with mental health issues well and I would hope that they will be back soon.” A Council officer said: “The council continues to work in partnership with USEL (Ulster Supported Employment Ltd), a government based organisation who can assist employees with absence relating to physical impairment or mental health issues.

“They offer services such as physiotherapy and counselling at no cost to the council.

Read More
DUP MLA launches a new ASD Advice Clinics for Lagan Valley

“The council leads the sub group for managing attendance (central and local government) established through PPMA (Public Sector People Managers Association).

“The Northern Ireland Fire Service and Housing Executive are also represented on the group enabling the council to benchmark with external organisations.

“We have undertaken to review the policy for managing attendance during 2023.”

LisburnCity CouncilCastlereagh City CouncilMental HealthCastlereaghLCCC