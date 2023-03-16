Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
52 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
53 minutes ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

DUP MLA launches a new ASD Advice Clinics for Lagan Valley

Lagan Valley MLA, Emma Little-Pengelly has launched a series of Autism Spectrum Disorder Advice Clinics that will be rolling out across the constituency.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT

“I have worked closely with many families over the years who are trying to navigate all the many challenges they face when trying to get the help and support their child or loved one needs,” she said.

"This can be a hugely stressful experience. Right from the beginning, the fight to get a diagnosis and in a timely way, to get the right school and other support, dealing with forms and looking for the right opportunities and activities for their child.

"These special Advice Clinics are designed to offer that additional support many families need.

Most Popular
Lagan Valley MLA, Emma Little-Pengelly has launched a series of Autism Spectrum Disorder Advice Clinics
Lagan Valley MLA, Emma Little-Pengelly has launched a series of Autism Spectrum Disorder Advice Clinics
Lagan Valley MLA, Emma Little-Pengelly has launched a series of Autism Spectrum Disorder Advice Clinics
Read More
New Lisburn support group set up for adults with severe learning disabilities

"I have worked previously with the fantastic Belvoir ASD group on special advice clinics, but also with a wide range of organisations offering support.

"I hope that these will prove to be an additional and valuable help to parents and families across the constituency.“