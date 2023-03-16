Lagan Valley MLA, Emma Little-Pengelly has launched a series of Autism Spectrum Disorder Advice Clinics that will be rolling out across the constituency.

“I have worked closely with many families over the years who are trying to navigate all the many challenges they face when trying to get the help and support their child or loved one needs,” she said.

"This can be a hugely stressful experience. Right from the beginning, the fight to get a diagnosis and in a timely way, to get the right school and other support, dealing with forms and looking for the right opportunities and activities for their child.

"These special Advice Clinics are designed to offer that additional support many families need.

"I have worked previously with the fantastic Belvoir ASD group on special advice clinics, but also with a wide range of organisations offering support.