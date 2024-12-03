Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA pays a visit to Fort Hill Integrated Primary

Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan recently paid a visit to Fort Hill Integrated Primary School in Lisburn to find out how much the kids are enjoying taking part in the Active Schools pilot.

The Active Schools model, launched by Lady Mary Peters in January 2024, was designed by Dr Melanie McKee from Stranmillis University College and is being piloted in the school in collaboration with Principal, Simon Patterson.

Speaking about his visit, Mr Givan said: “Schools are special places but it is not just all about learning maths, reading, or science.

"At school you also learn how to take care of your health and work with others, and physical education is a big part of that learning.

Education Minister Paul Givan pictured with Principal, Simon Patterson, Lady Mary Peters, Dr Melanie McKee, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Kurtis Dickson, pupils and members of the school community during his visit to Fort Hill Integrated Primary School. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

"Through PE you get the chance to be active every day, develop healthy habits, and learn about things like teamwork, perseverance, and respect and that is why the Active Schools pilot is a great initiative.

“It was great to see all the opportunities the pupils at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School have by taking part in daily physical activity through the Active Schools pilot.

"It was also a pleasure to meet with Lady Mary Peters who launched the pilot and can only inspire some of the pupils to be future Olympic champions.

Education Minister Paul Givan playing basketball with pupils during his visit to Fort Hill Integrated Primary School. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Dr Melanie McKee from Stranmillis University College who designed the programme and Simon Patterson, Principal of Fort Hill Integrated Primary School for their collaboration in the pilot and look forward to returning to the school as the pilot progresses.”