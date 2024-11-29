Young people from Connected Minds put their best foot forward for charity

Young people from the local group Connected Minds recently got their walking shoes on to raise money for charity.

The Youth Committee organised a Hope Walk in aid of the suicide awareness charity Papyrus.

The Papyrus HopeWalk has one goal - to smash the stigma and get the conversation around suicide started and this year the group also took the opportunity to fundraise during the walk.

The charity walk started at Wallace Park and made its way through various parts of Lisburn before meeting with the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson at The Lagan Valley Island Civic Centre.

Mayor Councillor Kurtis Dickson with young people from the Connected Minds Youth Committee. Pic credit: Connected Minds

Almost 40 people joined the walk and the group raised £144.62 with their collection in Bow Street.

Connected Minds Youth Committee, is part of the Resurgam Trust, which is based at the Laganview Enterprise Centre in Old Warren. It works to promote mental health and wellbeing with their peers in Lisburn.

Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide is the UK charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and emotional wellbeing in young people.

Members of the Connected Minds Youth Committee on their Hope Walk for charity Papyrus. Pic credit: Connected Minds

It was chosen as the Resurgam Trust’s charity of the year and everyone at the Trust has been focussed on raising money for the charity throughout the year.

Trust Director, Adrian Bird explained: “This year we felt it was important to focus our fundraising activity on the prevention of young suicide by raising funds for PAPYRUS and particularly to supporting their work here in Northern Ireland."

The Resurgam Trust, as a member of the Lisburn Suicide Prevention Task Group fully recognises the devastating impact of suicide across our communities.