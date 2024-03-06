Education Minister pledges to act on affordability of school uniforms

Lagan Valley MLA and Education Minister Paul Givan has said that he will act to ensure school uniforms are not a barrier to education for children and young people.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

“School uniforms create a sense of belonging to a school community, supporting positive behaviour and high self-esteem,” said Mr Givan.

“Uniforms should also act to ensure that pupils of all backgrounds feel welcome in school.”

School governing bodies are responsible for setting their own school uniform policy and the Department has issued guidance to support schools in setting that policy.

Most Popular
Education Minister Paul Givan MLA says he will act to ensure school uniforms are not a barrier to education for children and young people. Pic credit: NI AssemblyEducation Minister Paul Givan MLA says he will act to ensure school uniforms are not a barrier to education for children and young people. Pic credit: NI Assembly
Education Minister Paul Givan MLA says he will act to ensure school uniforms are not a barrier to education for children and young people. Pic credit: NI Assembly

Mr Givan continued: “The current guidance makes it clear that in setting their uniform requirements, schools should ensure they represent value for money.

“The increasing costs of school uniforms, particularly with the use of branded items or uniforms only being available from a single supplier, places an unnecessary burden on parents and children, particularly those from a low-income household.

Read More
Minister pledges support for special needs education during visit to Fleming Ful...

“Many schools have followed this guidance and I welcome that, however it also has to be said that there are other schools which have not.

“That is not a situation which I am going to permit to continue.”

Committing to take steps to deliver an equal system for all families, the Minister concluded: “Uniform policies must be developed with the best interests of the child and young person at heart.

“For my part, I will issue proposals for consultation in the near future seeking the views of stakeholders, parents and children as we move to provide a level playing field for families from all backgrounds.”

Related topics:Paul GivanEducation Minister