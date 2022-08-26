‘Fantastic’ GCSE results in Ballycastle High

A school spokesperson said: “The results gained were particularly pleasing given the very significant level of disruption previously faced by this Year 12 cohort. The impact on learning throughout their entire GCSE and equivalent courses of study, was particularly significant for this age group.”

Ballycastle High School Principal, Mr Ian Williamson, indicated his delight at how the results clearly demonstrated the resilience and fortitude of the students who rose to the challenge of the first full set of exams since 2019.

“These individual and whole school success stories have resulted in the vast majority of pupils being very well equipped for entry into 6th Form study at Ballycastle High School and beyond, or progression into Further Education, vocational training or employment. Successes came in a wide range of GCSE and BTEC qualifications resulting in achievements which were once again, well above average when compared to similar schools using available Department of Education benchmarking data.

“A significant number of pupils received several top grades, with A*s or equivalents in subjects as varied as Agriculture, Construction, Double Award Science, English, French, Home Economics and Maths. These excellent results have laid a strong foundation for further study as the young people enter the next stage of their education or training.”

Many of the Year 12 pupils will be returning to Ballycastle High School for Sixth Form, but Principal Ian Williamson indicated that the school still has places available for students who wish to transfer from other schools.

Amidst all the celebrations many pupils and parents took time to thank staff for their support and commitment to their children’s achievements. Teachers also paid tribute to both the hard work of the pupils and the successful partnership between school and parents/guardians, as well as the ongoing collaboration with partner school Cross and Passion College.

Mr Williamson commented, “I really would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the school community and to thank them for their huge contribution to the positive outcomes enjoyed by our pupils and school. We are thankful for the successes enjoyed this year and are looking forward to building on this success into the future.”