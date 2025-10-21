First students welcomed at new school building as Holy Trinity College in Cookstown marks significant milestone

Students at Holy Trinity College are settling into their new main school building in Cookstown.

This ‘milestone’ marks completion of the first phase of the £35 million project which had been on track for completion in the autumn.

The college welcomed students on Monday for the first time to begin ‘induction’ days.

"A huge thank you to our amazing staff, who have worked tirelessly this week alongside the contractors to ensure everyting is ready for Monday,” the college said in a Facebook post.

Milestone for Holy Trinity College, Cookstown, as students are welcomed to the new building. Credit: Hamilton Architects

“The new facilities are truly exceptional, reflecting the commitment and visiion of our entire school community. We look forward to beginning this exciting new chapter together - and as the song say, ‘The Good Times Are Coming.'"

The new state-of-the-art, 16,000m² college facility – situated to the rear of the old school – will cater for up to 1,300 students and teachers.

The building includes a lecture theatre, muti-purpose hall, integrated canteen with a grab ‘n’ go café, GAA football grounds, multi-use games areas

Digital image of the new Holy Trinity College in Cookstown. Credit: Hamilton Architects

The second phase will involve the demolition of the existing school and delivery of extensive external works, including a dedicated bus drop-off zone and car parking facilities.

Back in May of this year Mid Ulster Planning officers approved a planning variation which will allow students at Holy Trinity College in Cookstown to use their new school building, once fully operational, while all outstanding site works are being completed.

Construction work on the new school began in June 2023.

Funding from the Department of Education was complemented by additional funds from Holy Trinity College Foundation to provide supplementary resources and facilities.