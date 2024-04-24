Former Principal June and guide dog Clyde inspire next generation at McKinney PS

June Best, a former principal of Dundrod Primary School (now known as McKinney Primary) recently visited the school to chat with the Primary 1, 2 and 3 pupils about her life experiences, from losing her sight to becoming a guide dog user.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 11:24 BST

She was accompanied by her guide dog Clyde who stole a lot of the limelight and was of great interest to the pupils.

June is a passionate advocate for individuals with sight loss and volunteers her time with Guide Dogs for this work.

Clyde is a Golden Retriever and is June's fourth guide dogs since qualifying with her first dog Rosie in 1994.

Left to right: Alison Irvine, Guide Dogs NI, June Best MBE & Clyde and principal of McKinney Primary Mr. David Dulop, amongst the sea of charitable pupils. Pic credit: Guide DogsLeft to right: Alison Irvine, Guide Dogs NI, June Best MBE & Clyde and principal of McKinney Primary Mr. David Dulop, amongst the sea of charitable pupils. Pic credit: Guide Dogs
Left to right: Alison Irvine, Guide Dogs NI, June Best MBE & Clyde and principal of McKinney Primary Mr. David Dulop, amongst the sea of charitable pupils. Pic credit: Guide Dogs

June's extensive campaign work is not limited to Guide Dogs Northern Ireland; as part of The Inclusive Mobility and Transport Advisory Committee and she was also the first ambassador for disabled people in Northern Ireland.

Teacher Mrs Dickey invited Guide Dogs to the school to learn about their vital life changing work and to continue nurturing a culture of empathy, fundraising and volunteering amongst her young pupils.

She said "We decided to hold a coffee and cake afternoon for parents and grandparents.

"The children all helped to bake cupcakes and biscuits to sell at our event.

"We were delighted that Mrs Best and her guide dog Clyde could join us and in total we raised £453.24 for the Guide Dogs charity."

For more information on how to become a volunteer fundraiser for Guide Dogs and other ways to help visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer

Alison Irvine, Volunteering Coordinator from Guide Dogs also attended to chat about the critical input volunteers have within Guide Dogs, highlighting the need for additional fundraising volunteers in the Greater Lisburn area.

She told the pupils about the many volunteer roles in Guide Dogs and how each is vital in helping people living with sight loss live the life they choose.

Alison also has links with the school being the middle of three generations of her family who have attended Dundrod/McKinney Primary School.

She challenged the pupils to enlist the help of their parents and grandparents to raise awareness for the ongoing appeal for more fundraising volunteers, by placing posters and flyers in their local community.

