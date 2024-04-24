Celebrate life, step by step, with the Lagan Tow Path Hospice Celebration Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting at Lagan Valley Island Civic Centre, and finishing at Belfast Activity Centre, Barnett’s Park, this stunning 12km walk will take you along the river and canal system through a variety of wetland, riverside meadows and mixed woodland from Belfast to Lisburn.

Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke and actress Olivia Nash, NI Hospice Vice-President, recently launched the 2024 series of Hospice Celebration Walks, which take place in seven scenic locations across Northern Ireland.

For over 40 years, the Hospice Celebration Walks have raised millions of pounds, supporting specialised care for families throughout Northern Ireland. To continue this vital work, NI Hospice is urging Ulster Star readers in Greater Belfast and the Lagan Valley to lace up their walking shoes and take steps in aid of the charity’s specialist palliative care, starting by signing up at nihospice.org/walks.

Pictured at the launch of the 2024 NI Hospice Celebration Walks are Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke, NI Hospice’s Vice President Olivia Nash and Leo Donaghy, NI Hospice Fundraising Executive. Pic credit: Simon Graham

Lauren Doherty, NI Hospice’s Interim Director of Commercial and Brand Development, said: “Every year, we care for over 4,000 babies, children, and adults across Northern Ireland, but we need the support of the local public in the Lisburn area, now more than ever.

"Please come fundraise for us by walking with friends and family in the fresh air, celebrate life, remember loved ones, and connect with your community.

“Every step you take helps NI Hospice provide vital care to families facing life-limiting illnesses.