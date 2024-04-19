Hannah pulls on her running shoes to raise vital funds for research into kidney disease

Lisburn woman Hannah Johns, a dedicated renal nurse at Belfast City Hospital and finalist in the Miss Northern Ireland competition, is stepping out with her colleagues Shan and Karen to support vital research into kidney disease.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Apr 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 11:11 BST
Together, they will participate in the Belfast City Marathon on May 5, 2024, to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF).

Hannah said: ‘As a Renal Nurse at Belfast City Hospital, I have experience in various areas, including transplant, dialysis, and currently, nephrology and acute dialysis units at both the Royal Victoria Hospital and Belfast City Hospital.

“Throughout my career, I've encountered individuals at various points in their renal health journey. It's a privilege to offer comfort and support to patients during these challenging times.

Miss Northern Ireland finalist Hannah Johns is taking part in Belfast Marathon to support Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. Pic credit: Liam McArdleMiss Northern Ireland finalist Hannah Johns is taking part in Belfast Marathon to support Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. Pic credit: Liam McArdle
"Renal disease profoundly affects patients' lives, offering no cure and necessitating lifelong care.

"I am convinced that the future lies in investing in research to combat this disease, aiming to find effective treatments and, hopefully, a cure for kidney disease.”

To help Hannah in her mission to beat kidney disease you can donate online at www.justgiving.com/page/hannah-johns-1705390662852 or to find out how you can help NIKRF visit www.nikidneyresearch.org for information.

Miss Northern Ireland finalist Hannah Johns, from Lisburn, with her colleagues Karen Magee and Shan McCullough, is taking part in Belfast Marathon to support Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. Hannah, Karen and Shan are all colleagues working in the Renal Unit in Belfast City Hospital. Pic credit: Liam McArdleMiss Northern Ireland finalist Hannah Johns, from Lisburn, with her colleagues Karen Magee and Shan McCullough, is taking part in Belfast Marathon to support Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. Hannah, Karen and Shan are all colleagues working in the Renal Unit in Belfast City Hospital. Pic credit: Liam McArdle
The Chair of NIKRF, Mrs Susan Kee expresses gratitude, stating: "We are thrilled that Hannah has chosen our charity to spotlight and raisemuch-needed funds for individuals battling kidney disease.

"As the sole local charity dedicated to funding research in this area, our mission is clear: without research, there can be no progress, and without progress, there is no hope. Thank you, Hannah, for #LightingTheWay."

